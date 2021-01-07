IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.19. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.