IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

IRIX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

