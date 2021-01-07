Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.73. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 36,073,925 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

