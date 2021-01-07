Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Shares of Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.73. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 36,073,925 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £8.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

