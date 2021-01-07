iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.69. 58,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 237,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,498,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,178,000 after purchasing an additional 513,433 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 517,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

