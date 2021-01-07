iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

