iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.83

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 459366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,074,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

