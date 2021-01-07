iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.76

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 83963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

