iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Boosted by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 246.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.21. 11,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,573. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

