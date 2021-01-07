iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. iStar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iStar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.