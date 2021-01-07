ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.46

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and traded as high as $59.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 48,089 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

