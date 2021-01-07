J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.89.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

