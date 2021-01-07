J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $167.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $155.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $147.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

