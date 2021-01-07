J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Smith Barney Citigroup now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $144.58 and last traded at $144.19, with a volume of 4678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

