Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 1,008,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 811,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.