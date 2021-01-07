Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 1,008,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 811,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.