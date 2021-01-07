Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $330,332.32 and $19,072.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

