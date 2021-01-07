Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,295,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $11,176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $798,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

