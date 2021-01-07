Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.