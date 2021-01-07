Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3,176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

