Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Yeahka has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

