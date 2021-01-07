Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

