Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

