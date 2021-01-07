Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

BBL stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

