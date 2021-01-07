John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading 6.6% Higher

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.50. 127,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 96,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.