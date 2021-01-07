John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading 6.6% Higher

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.50. 127,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 96,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 377.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

