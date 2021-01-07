John Michael Hooks Sells 8,679 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$11,155.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 859,890 shares in the company, valued at C$1,105,302.61.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

