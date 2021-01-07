John Michael Hooks Sells 8,679 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$11,155.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 859,890 shares in the company, valued at C$1,105,302.61.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
