Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 140,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,104. The company has a market cap of $421.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

