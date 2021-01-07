Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

