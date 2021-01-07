JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €143.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €207.00 ($243.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €167.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.