JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 5,600 Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.