JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.
Shares of AI stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $183.90.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
