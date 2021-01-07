JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of AI stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

