JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $63.22 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

