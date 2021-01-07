JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $42.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

DDS opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $72.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

