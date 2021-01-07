JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,991 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 28,251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUX. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $437.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

