JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $33,000 in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNXP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

