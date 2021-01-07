JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.