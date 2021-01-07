JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

