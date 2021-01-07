JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

