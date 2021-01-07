JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTSI. ValuEngine cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.