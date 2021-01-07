JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

CZA stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

