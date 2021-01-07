JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Up 2.7%

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.59. 11,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.