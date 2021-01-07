JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTEKY opened at $23.32 on Monday. JTEKT has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.
About JTEKT
