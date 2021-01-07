Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,403. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.