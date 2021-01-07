Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,730 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kadmon by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

