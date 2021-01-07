Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 8.5%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $109.66. Approximately 245,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $650,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

