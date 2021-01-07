KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 3,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

