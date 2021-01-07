Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.19

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $23.50. Kaspien shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 103 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien makes up about 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC owned approximately 39.85% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

