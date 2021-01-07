Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.19

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $23.50. Kaspien shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 103 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56.
About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)
Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.
