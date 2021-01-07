KAZ Minerals PLC to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for KAZ Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

KZMYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

