Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Head to Head Survey

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -31.71% -29.17% Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38%

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Heat Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$35.09 million ($1.84) -2.90 Heat Biologics $3.05 million 42.76 -$20.02 million N/A N/A

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kezar Life Sciences and Heat Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.43%. Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.55%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Heat Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor for the treatment of various autoimmune disease indications; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and autoimmunity. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

