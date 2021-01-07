Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Trading Up 5.3%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 4,790,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,237,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

