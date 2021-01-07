Kin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502,129.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $502,129.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

